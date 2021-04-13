Jeep Gladiator Texas Trail edition celebrates the Lone Star State

The biggest truck market in the entire country is the State of Texas. Jeep has launched a new version of the Gladiator that’s exclusively available within the state to celebrate that massive market. The truck is called the 2021 Jeep Gladiator Texas Trail, and it features a unique Texas Trail hood and tailgate detail with the year 1836, which is a nod to the Texas Declaration of Independence.

The Texas Trail edition features 17-inch mid-gloss black aluminum wheels, 32-inch mud-terrain tires, and the Trailer Tow Group as standard. Other standard features include a black hardtop, black leather seats with the Texas Trail graphic, and Technology Group with a seven-inch radio and convenience group options. Jeep has announced that its Badge of Honor mobile app also now features two trails that are available to drive in Texas.

The Jeep Badge of Honor mobile app is designed to allow off-road enthusiasts to conquer trails and earn unique trail badges for Jeep vehicles. The two trails added in Texas include the Black Gap 4×4 trail in Big Bend National Park and the Northwest OHV Park in Bridgeport, Texas. The Gladiator Texas Trail edition is available with the new 3.0-liter EcoDiesel V6 producing 260 horsepower and 442 pound-foot of torque or the 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 rated at 285 horsepower and 260 pound-foot of torque.

Jeep offers the Texas Trail in 10 colors, including black, white, Snazzberry, Granite Crystal, Sarge, Nacho, Hydro Blue, Firecracker Red, Billet Silver, and Sting-Gray. The vehicle is available to order from Jeep dealerships in Texas right now, starting at $40,435 plus a $1495 destination charge.

Buyers get access to the Jeep Wave customer care program, a premium owner loyalty program offering benefits and exclusive perks. The entire 2021 Jeep lineup has access to the program, including three years of maintenance at Jeep dealerships, including oil changes and tire rotations, phone or online chat support, trip interruption, and first-day loaner coverage, and VIP access to exclusive Jeep events.