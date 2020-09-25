Jeep celebrates its 80th anniversary with special edition vehicles

Jeep is celebrating the 80th anniversary of the brand with a full line of anniversary special edition vehicles. Each vehicle in the Jeep lineup gets a special 80th Anniversary edition that has unique appointments and badging. The vehicles share many of the same features, but there are slight variations among models.

The Jeep Wrangler 80th Anniversary Edition includes the two-door version starting at $35,990 and the four-door model starting at $39,490 with both prices seeing an additional $1495 destination charge tacked on. The special edition includes 18-inch wheels in Granite Crystal shod with Bridgestone Dueler 255/70R18 all-terrain tires. The Jeep also gets body-colored fender flares, 80th Anniversary commemorative badging, black diamond embossed cloth seats with 80th Anniversary tag, light tungsten interior accent stitching, and anodized gunmetal dash mid-bolsters.

The package also includes remote start, Berber floor mats with light tungsten accent stitching, and a fourth-generation Uconnect system with an 8.4-inch touchscreen that includes Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and SiriusXM satellite radio. The Gladiator 80th Anniversary Edition will sell for $41,740 plus the $1495 destination charge. It has the same features as the Wrangler.

The Jeep Grand Cherokee 80th Anniversary Edition will cost $44,335 for 4×4 models, not counting the $1495 destination charge. That vehicle includes 20-inch wheels in Granite Crystal finish, commemorative badging, leather seats and light tungsten interior accents. It also comes with the ProTech II package adding driver-assist features. The Jeep Cherokee 80th Anniversary Edition sells for $33,805 for a 4×4, not counting the destination charge. It gets 19-inch granite crystal wheels, commemorative badging, leather seats with light tungsten stitching, power front seats with lumbar, dual-zone automatic temperature control, remote start, anodized gunmetal interior accents, dual-pane panoramic sunroof, and the new Uconnect system.

The Jeep Compass 80th anniversary edition will cost $29,695 plus destination for the 4×4 version. It includes 19-inch granite crystal wheels, special badging, leather seats, power driver seat, remote start, and piano black and anodized gunmetal interior accents. Rounding out the line is the Renegade 80th Anniversary Edition selling for $27,595 plus destination for 4×4 models. All of the vehicles would be in showrooms in Q4 2020.