JBL’s new Bluetooth speakers range from tiny to massive (and expensive)

In addition to announcing a trio of new wireless earbuds today, JBL has announced a range of Bluetooth speakers. When we use the phrase “range,” we mean it too, as these new speakers vary in size from tiny clip-on speakers that hang off a belt loop to massive boomboxes that have built-in wheels. As you might imagine, along with those vast differences in size comes a difference in features and price too.

JBL Clip 4

One of the smallest speakers JBL announced today is the the Clip 4. Those who have one of the previous-generation Clips know what this is all about, as portability is the name of the game. JBL says this mini speaker has a 10-hour battery life, is IP67 water and dustproof, and supports Bluetooth 5.1. The company has even upgraded the carabiner for this release, though we’re not sure what exactly that upgrade entails.

JBL Go 3

Just like the Clip 4, the JBL Go 3 is a tiny speaker that puts portability before sound quality, so it shouldn’t be surprising that both speakers have a similar feature set. In the Go 3, we can expect battery life of around five hours along with the same support for Bluetooth 5.1 and the same IP67 water and dust resistance rating we saw in the Clip 4.

JBL Xtreme 3

Here’s where things start to get a little more impressive (and expensive, for that matter). The Xtreme 3 looks more or less the same as previous speakers in the line, as you’ve got the two Bass Radiators on either side of the device. On the inside, you’ll find four drivers and a battery that’s good for 15 hours of usage on a full charge. The Xtreme 3 can connect to other speakers through JBL’s PartyBoost for stereo sound and, like the Clip 4 and Go 3, includes IP67 waterproofing and dustproofing.

JBL PartyBox On-The-Go

Next up we have the PartyBox On-The-Go, which is so big it needs a shoulder strap for portability. This is a speaker for the karaoke fans of the world, as it ships with a wireless mic that has bass, treble, and echo tuning. The speaker itself boasts a 100W output; supports Bluetooth, USB, and AUX connections; and also puts on a light show which is synced to the music that’s playing. It even has physical mic and guitar inputs, so you can use it as an amp if you need to.

One thing to keep in mind about the Partybox On-The-Go is the fact that it’s only IPX4 splash resistant, so don’t go submerging it in water. Look for the battery in this speaker to last for around 6 hours before it needs a recharge.

JBL PartyBox 310

We started with the tiny Clip 4 and Go 3, and now we’re ending with the the PartyBox 310 – a speaker that own set of wheels and a retactible handle. The PartyBox 310 serves up a number of improvements over the PartyBox On-The-Go, outputting at 240W with an 18-hour battery life (at least according to JBL’s own metrics). Like the PartyBox On-The-Go, lights inside the speaker sync up to the music and the PartyBox 310 carries the same IPX4 splashproof rating as its more portable cousin.

Here, however, we’ll also find a set of backlit physical controls on the top of the speaker, along with dual mic and guitar inputs. The speaker even has onboard vocal tuning, which might be a little extreme for most but appreciated by the budding karaoke star. It seems like a pretty intense Bluetooth speaker, but of course, it has an intense price tag to go along with it.

Pricing and availability

Of the five speakers announced today, the JBL Go 3 is the least expensive of the bunch, coming in at $39.95 with availability in October. The Clip 34, on the other hand, is launching in November and is priced at $69.95. With the JBL PartyBox On-The-Go, which is available now, we take a big jump up in price to $299.95. The Xtreme 3 will run $349.95 when it launches in November, while the PartyBox 310 will set you back a whopping $499.95 when it launches later this month.