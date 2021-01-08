JBL Reflect Mini NC TWS earbuds debut at CES 2021

JBL has unveiled new true wireless sport earbuds at CES 2021, winning a CES 2021 Innovation Award for “Best of Innovation.” The earbuds are called the JBL Reflect Mini NC TWS and are aimed at users with an active lifestyle. The earbuds feature Active Noise Canceling with Smart Ambient.

That feature allows listeners to focus on their goals without distractions and take the earbuds outdoors while staying aware of their surroundings. JBL uses a compact design with adjustable ear-fins for a comfortable fit that stays in place during activity. JBL Reflect Mini NC TWS are IPX7 waterproof with up to 21 hours of playtime.

JBL fits the earbuds with Dual Connect + Sync technology, including Bluetooth 5.0. Fast Pair is supported with either of the earbuds able to be used independently for music or calls. Users can make hands-free calls and access digital assistants with a single tap of a finger. The earbuds themselves have seven hours of music playback per charge, and that is extended up to 21 hours when combined with the USB-C charging case.

Sensors inside the earbuds automatically pause music when they are removed from the ears, and there are microphones on both earbuds for stereo calling. JBL uses six-millimeter dynamic drivers with JBL Signature Sound. The integrated voice capability supports Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.

JBL will begin shipping the JBL Reflect Mini NC TWS earbuds this spring for $149.95. Three colors will be offered, including blue, white, and black. The earphones are compatible with the My JBL Headphones App and support Google Fast Pair. These earbuds should be popular for those who enjoy exercising outdoors and want to listen to music while being able to hear what’s going on around them.