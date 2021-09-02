JBL earbuds lineup expands with new Reflect Flow PRO and Tune models

Audio company JBL has announced a new lineup of true wireless headphones, including a PRO version of its Reflect Flow, as well as the new Tune 130NC and 230NC models. The latter two options are the latest upgrades to JBL’s Tune 125 TWS and Tune 225 TWS, offering users new features and what the company calls ‘pure bass’ audio.

The new earbuds were among the products introduced by JBL today; they bring a number of features for users who want a true wireless design with some advanced functions like active noise cancellation and and ‘extreme’ waterproofing, depending on the model.

The JBL Reflect Flow PRO is arguably the most notable model in the bunch, offering the company’s Powerfin design alongside JBL Signature Sound, Adaptive Noise Cancellation, an IP68 design rating, wireless charging support, six microphones including two with beamforming, plus other notable elements like Bluetooth 5.0, Google Fast Pair, and rapid charging.

The new Reflect Flow model is joined by the JBL Tune 130NC and 230NC models. The first of the two offers active noise cancellation, up to 40 hours of playback if you include the case battery, IPX4 water resistance, four microphones, Bluetooth 5.2, touch controls, support for Alexa and Google Assistant, and rapid charging.

The JBL Tune 230NC model is very similar. Rather than sporting the 10mm JBL Pure Bass drivers found in the 130NC model, the 230NC has 5.8mm drivers with JBL Pure Bass. Likewise, the 130NC model has a bud-shaped design, whereas the 230NC has the stick-shaped design popularized by the AirPods. The 230NC likewise has touch controls, Fast Pair, and fast charging.

The JBL Reflect Flow PRO will arrive this month for €179; the JBL Tune 130NC and 230NC will both arrive in October for €99.