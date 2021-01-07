JBL Bar 5.0 MultiBeam Soundbar brings cinematic 3D audio to home theaters

Joining its new headphones and speakers comes the JBL Bar 5.0 MultiBeam Soundbar, a long speaker designed for use with your home entertainment system. JBL describes its new soundbar as compact enough for use in a variety of spaces. Key to the new model is MultiBeam beamforming technology, offering a surround sound experience without extra speakers.

The new Bar 5.0 features JBL 3D Surround Sound, including a ‘deep and punchy bass,’ without requiring the use of a subwoofer. The model likewise packs Virtual Dolby Atmos, which is used to ‘reproduce the audio height dimensions’ when watching a TV show or movie. The experience is akin to a cinematic 3D audio experience.

The model supports a variety of ecosystems, including Apple’s Airplay 2, Alexa Multi-Room Music, Chromecast built-in, and Bluetooth. Users can connect to the soundbar with an Android or iOS device in addition to using it with their television. Audio controls are located on the top of the speaker.

The big benefit with a soundbar like the Bar 5.0 is the ability to get a 3D audio experience in a compact form factor, eliminating the need for multiple speakers placed around the entertainment room. Talking about the model is Harman Lifestyle Audio President Dave Rogers, who said:

Built with industrial elements that exhibit a sleek, modern look, the JBL Bar 5.0 MultiBeam is a welcome addition to anyone’s household. Alongside an upgraded compact design and added technological features, this soundbar rounds out the JBL Bar Series, bringing consumers an added layer of innovation and ease of use.

The JBL Bar 5.0 will be available starting this spring for 399 EUR.