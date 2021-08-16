Jaguar F-Pace R-Dynamic Black model adds blacked-out style

Jaguar has announced a new trim level for its F-Pace SUV called the F-Pace R-Dynamic Black. The new version is a different trim level adding a more distinctive design and enhanced options list, including the Black Pack. Jaguar says the Black Pack features Gloss Black mirror caps, a fixed panoramic roof, and privacy glass.

F-Pace R-Dynamic Black also has 20-inch wheels finished in gloss black. Like other models in the F-Pace range, the new Black version comes with a range of available powertrains. The range includes Jaguar’s mild-hybrid four-cylinder diesel that produces 163PS up to the 404 PS plug-in hybrid gasoline engine.

Some of the components of the new Black Pack were already mentioned. However, Jaguar also notes that the grille, grille surround, side window surrounds, fender vents, rear valances, and rear badges are also finished in gloss black. The roof of the F-Pace typically gets silver roof rails, but gloss black rails are available as an option on core models.

Buyers can choose the full range of available colors, including one solid finish, seven metallics, and two premium metallic paint options. Inside the R-Dynamic Black model, the SUV gets Satin Charcoal Ash veneers and brightly finished metal pedals. Buyers can also choose an optional Premium Cabin Lighting feature that gives them a range of 30 ambient lighting colors in the cabin.

The standard cabin lighting system has ten colors to choose from. Other F-Pace features include a Cabin Air Ionization system with a PM2.5 filtration system designed to remove allergens and odors while capturing ultra-fine particles that might otherwise make their way into the cabin. Jaguar also integrates a Cabin CO2 sensing system to monitor and regulate carbon dioxide levels inside the vehicle. All F-Pace SUVs now feature self-sealing tires as an option available exclusively in all-season specification.