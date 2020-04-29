It sure looks like the next Assassin’s Creed is Viking-themed

For much of this morning, Ubisoft has been teasing the next Assassin’s Creed game in a very interesting way. Instead of publishing a press releasing or a teaser trailer, Ubisoft has been slowly revealing the setting for the next Assassin’s Creed game in a Photoshop livestream with BossLogic. Since 5 AM PDT/8AM EDT, viewers have been watching an artist slowly compose an image that reveals the setting for the next Assassin’s Creed title.

While the image isn’t quite done yet, it’s finished enough to tell us that the next Assassin’s Creed game is more than likely Viking-themed. While the right side of the image doesn’t help with determining the setting a whole lot – there are plenty of places in Europe that are home to castles, after all – the left side of the image, with its arctic seascape and ships, definitely suggests Vikings.

In the center of the image, we see the large silhouette of what’s assumed to be the game’s main character. There’s only so much we can glean from a work-in-progress image of course, though judging by the shape of the silhouette, it seems that our main character may be dressed in Viking garb.

Rumors leading up to this teaser have claimed that the next Assassin’s Creed game will be set during the age of the Vikings, so things seem to be lining up rather well. If this game is indeed Viking-themed, we can probably expect a lot of sailing and sea combat, as Assassin’s Creed IV quickly became a favorite among fans because of its sailing components.

We’ll just have to wait and see if there are more details at the end of this livestream, but since Ubisoft is clear that this is just a teaser, we may not get more information today. We’ll let you know when more is revealed, but for now, catch the rest of the livestream in the video embedded above.