It sure looks like Call of Duty: Warzone is getting loot trains

Activision and Infinity Ward have apparently begun teasing Season 5 for Call of Duty: Warzone, and it looks like some rumors we heard earlier in the month are about to come true. While the teaser that Activision and Infinity Ward shared is very short, it does suggest at least one incoming feature, along with potentially revealing the release date for Season 5.

First though, let’s back up a bit. Back at the beginning of the month, Video Games Chronicle reported that Warzone Season 5 would be adding a loot train that would “continuously circle the map” and give players a high-priority target. That rumor also claimed that we’d see the football stadium open up and allow players to go inside, which would be a big change all on its own.

BREAKING: Infinity Ward has sent the first teaser of Warzone Season 5 to @NICKMERCS — August 5 start date, looks like a train is coming to Verdansk… https://t.co/47u4x7GuuD pic.twitter.com/6XfTSPldeF — Call of Duty News (@charlieINTEL) July 20, 2020

Fast forward to today and we have a new teaser that seems to confirm loot trains – or at least trains of some kind. The teaser was sent to Warzone streamer NICKMERCS, who watched it live on his stream. There isn’t a whole lot to it, as we simply see a grainy video that at one point depicts a helicopter flying by with a train horn blaring afterward.

Still, it’s enough to get people thinking that loot trains will be a real thing inSseason 5. The teaser trailer also shows a date of August 5th, 2020, which could be the day that Season 5 is either fully revealed or even released. We’ll just have to wait on Infinity Ward for more.

Even with loot trains aside, it’ll be interesting to see where Season 5 takes us, as VGC’s report points out that Infinity Ward might be gearing up to transition Warzone‘s theme to match this year’s Call of Duty game, which is expected to be a new Black Ops title set during the Cold War. We’ll see what happens from here, so stay tuned for more.