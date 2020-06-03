iPhone users now have these new ways to secure their Google account

If you’ve got an iPhone and you use a Google account, then here’s a bit of good news: Google has made it easier to secure your account using your phone. Today, Google announced that it’s rolling out more security options for Google account users on iPhone, whether those users are looking to secure personal or business accounts. Specifically, the company is giving Google accounts native support for W3C WebAuthn on Apple devices.

As long as your iPhone is running iOS 13.3 or later, you’ll find that your security key options are now a lot broader. You’ll be able to use USB-A and Bluetooth Titan Security Keys with your iPhone because those keys have built-in NFC support, meaning all you need to do is tap one of them to the back of your phone for authentication.

You also have the option of using a Lightning security key in place of the Titan – Google calls out the YubiKey 5Ci specifically in a blog post today – or a USB security key if you’ve got an Apple Lighting to USB Camera Adapter. iOS devices with a USB-C port (hello iPad Pro) can use USB-C keys to secure Google accounts, and finally, Google recommends that users install its Smart Lock app, which will enable functionality with Bluetooth keys and let iPhone adherents use their phone itself as a security key for their Google accounts.

Google first introduced its Titan Security Key back in 2018 after requiring that all of its employees switch to hardware-based two factor authentication. Two-factor authentication, regardless of the form, is better than merely securing your accounts with a password, but hardware-based 2FA using security keys is one of the safer authentication methods.

Google also reminded users of its Advanced Protection Program, which can help keep safe the Google accounts belonging to people at risk of targeted attacks. Those who are working for political committees in the United States can request a free security key from Google, so if you are you might want to check out the Advanced Protection Program website.