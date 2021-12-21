iPhone 15 camera will fold in new zoom claims analyst

According to a new report, Apple is looking to improve upon the camera setup in its iPhone lineup with a new 48-megapixel camera next year. Additionally, the company is reportedly aiming to add a periscope lens featuring folded camera optics in as early as 2023.

Hadrian/Shutterstock

Ming-Chi Kuo, a known Apple analyst, has reportedly shared details about the iPhone camera upgrades in a note with TF International Securities, according to MacRumors. The report claims Kuo did not provide “further details” on the camera upgrades that Apple is allegedly planning, however, past reports from the analyst have shown plans to bring a 48-megapixel camera to the iPhone 14 Pro. That camera would allow for 8K video recordings, where the current resolution limit is 4K.

Kuo has also previously shared notes that he believes Apple will offer both 12-megapixel and 48-megapixel output on iPhone 14 Pro models using a process called pixel binning. Android phones like the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra already utilize this technique, and it could allow the camera on the iPhone to switch between outputs depending on the lighting conditions.

iPhone 15 could get folded camera optics in 2023

MacRumors also notes that Kuo further discussed his belief that Apple will bring a periscope lens to at least one of the iPhone 15 models in 2023. This would pave the way for increased optical zoom by utilizing folded camera optics. With folded optics, the camera absorbs light that is bent and focused as it passes through “folded” elements.

This allows for an increased level of optical zoom while still letting the camera array fit inside of a smartphone (via UCSD). We’ve been hearing about Apple’s alleged plan to use folded optics with the iPhone for years, including a patent the company was granted in August (via Patently Apple).

Smartphone cameras have grown increasingly complex over the years, as manufacturers work to offer the best cameras they can within the confines of the handset’s size. Adding a folded optic camera could allow Apple to further bridge that gap. With a periscope lens, the iPhone 15 may be able to deliver up to 10x optical zoom, something we’re already seeing on Huawei’s P40 Pro+. Currently, the iPhone 13 Pro models only offer up to 3x optical zoom, so it would be a huge improvement.

Kuo’s reports haven’t always been correct, however, he does have a proven track record. Of course, we’ll still need to wait for official announcements from Apple before the changes are guaranteed. If true, though, the next two years could bring some very exciting upgrades for Apple’s iPhone cameras.