iPhone 13 with 120Hz screen might finally happen thanks to Samsung

Apple has never been one to immediately jump on fads and trends. Just look at that notch that has remained unchanged since it debuted on the iPhone X in 2017. It may finally be changing, even if just a bit, in the iPhone 13, which has been the subject of most of the leaks about Apple’s next smartphone so far. That, however, won’t be the only thing that’s changing on that side of the iPhone and the latest insider tip suggests it will finally have a feature that has long been exclusive to the iPad Pro.

iPhone fans have long been wishing for the feature that Apple has christened the “ProMotion Display” on the iPad Pro. It’s technically just the marketing name for what is more commonly known as a screen capable of 120Hz refresh rates and has so far been limited only to Apple’s large and expensive slates.

More than just for gaming, the fast refresh rate would allow for more fluid and responsive interfaces. On the iPad Pro, this works hand-in-hand with the low latency of the Apple Pencil to make it look and feel fast. Ever since it debuted, back in 2017 as well, iPhone users have been waiting for the day that the feature would arrive in smaller sizes.

According to supplier reports from South Korea, that may finally happen this year as Samsung Display will be supplying Apple with LTPO (low-temperature polycrystalline oxide) OLED panels for phones. LTPO OLED technology is necessary for enabling 120Hz refresh rates without sacrificing battery life. The exact volume that will be supplied isn’t known yet but it is expected to be limited to the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro Max models only.

The iPhone 13 is definitely shaping up to be quite a highly-anticipated upgrade. The notch will reportedly get smaller this time, thanks to a redesign of the components underneath. It is also expected to have wider support for 5G mmWave in more countries as adoption of the technology spreads farther.