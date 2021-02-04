iPhone 13 tipped to get a serious low-light camera upgrade

Your next iPhone may be ready to roll for photo captures in darker conditions than you’ve ever been able to capture a photo before. This is thanks to rumors of a new ultra wide camera lens system in the world, likely headed for the iPhone 13. Some analysts suggest this new lens system will reach a limited set of iPhone devices in 2021, others suggest Apple will be able to rustle up enough supply to hit the whole pack.

Per Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo via MacRumors, supplier competition and “verification improvements” in Apple’s supply chain for camera elements made way for this next big bump. It’s suggested that work on a next-gen camera system for the next iPad made the process of going another level further all the more possible. Kuo suggested that a 5P iPad lens (five-element lens, that is to say), made way for a 7P Wide Angle lens for the iPhone.

Kuo’s earlier predictions suggested that at least two of the iPhone 13 devices released later this year (2021) would likely feature a 6P wide-angle lens. The iPhone 12 works with f/2.4 aperture 5P lens systems, and the iPhone 13 is expected to get an upgrade to f/1.8 aperture with a 6P lens system (with autofocus).

What’s this mean for the average user? Would that they were switching up from an iPhone released a year or two (or more) ago, their ability to capture high-quality photos in low-light situations would be significantly increased. You’ll be able to steal snaps of cats in the night with a bit more ease – snaps of cats in the low light!

Take a peek at the timeline below for more information about the next iPhone, most likely called iPhone 13. It’s highly likely we’ll see the iPhone 13 and its compatriots revealed in October of 2021, with a release date in late October or early September 2021. Cross your fingers we’ll see alternate colors this time, especially if those colors include slime green!