iPhone 13 leak tips you’ll likely skip

There’s a leak this week that appears to confirm the size and shape of the next iPhone. The iPhone 13, or iPhone 12s, depending on what Apple decides to call the next device lineup, won’t likely be all that different from its predecessor. It’s expected that the iPhone family released in the year 2021 will include three models, one each with a 5.4-inch display, 6.1-inch display, and 6.7-inch display.

Rumors suggest that the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max will be revealed and released in the year 2021, each with hardware that’s very similar to the iPhone 12. The big differences will come in their color and their refinement of what the iPhone 12 brought to the table.

The iPhone 13, or iPhone 12s if you prefer, will be a “tock” year, if ever there was such a thing here in this new era of iPhone releases. This is the sort of year where you’ll most likely only buy an iPhone if you bought your last iPhone a couple of years ago, and need a replacement.

iPhone 13 and 13 Pro phone cases renders. Note the notch and camera placement. Available at end of month! pic.twitter.com/lYRaVDixLc — Sonny Dickson (@SonnyDickson) June 12, 2021

Rumors suggest that the iPhone 12s will be revealed in September of 2021, and released in late September or early October of 2021. This new set of iPhone devices will likely have price points similar to those of the launch prices of the iPhone 12.

It’s very likely Apple will release this new wave of iPhone devices with color options that’ll allow users to differentiate from the iPhone 12. The most exciting piece of this puzzle may be in the tip that there’ll be a Pink iPhone 12s or iPhone 13, with a tone similar to that of the most recent Pink iMac.

Take a peek at the timeline below for more information on the iPhone 13 / iPhone 12s and its most likely set of features and options. Do you think it’ll be a good time to buy a new iPhone this October, or will you wait another year for a more significant set of upgrades?