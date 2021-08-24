iPhone 13 camera changes tipped by leaked case design

Apple frequently changes features and specifications for its iPhone models between new generations. Often, one of the first confirmations of changes we see comes in various leaks, including leaks from accessory makers that design cases for the Apple devices. Accessory makers don’t get to see the actual iPhone, but they do at times have access to device blanks and detailed dimensions of the new Apple devices.

A new case has leaked claiming to be for the iPhone 13, and it indicates that Apple is changing some of the dimensions of its future device compared to the existing iPhone 12 models. Dimensions of the new case indicate that the iPhone 13 will get slightly thicker than the current generation but will have a smaller notch, and some of the buttons are moved compared to the current generation devices. One notable change is on the back of the iPhone 13 is a larger camera cutout on the rear.

The thicker area on the back of the iPhone 13 where the camera sensors is housed will reportedly grow from 3.7 centimeters on the current device to four centimeters on the iPhone 13. On the Pro models, the camera bump will grow from 3.9 centimeters to 4.57 centimeters. One expected change to the camera area of the new iPhone models is the expectation of Sensor Shift image stabilization coming to all models, not just the Pro line.

Another welcome change rumored to happen is a reduction in the size of the hated notch. The notch will reportedly shrink to 2.57 centimeters wide compared to 3.45 centimeters wide on current models. As for the thickness, the rumor indicates all iPhone 13 models will be 0.2mm thicker than the outgoing versions.

The extra thickness is claimed to be for a thicker battery required to provide the same runtime for the devices, thanks to their 120-hertz screens. The leaked case design also indicates the buttons on the sides of the new iPhone models will be repositioned down by 0.25-inch.