iPhone 13 A15 Bionic GPU surpasses Exynos 2200 even when throttled

There is some interest and perhaps even excitement in what the Exynos 2200 will bring to the mobile market with its AMD-powered mRDNA graphics tech. There are, unsurprisingly, comparisons between Samsung’s upcoming System-on-Chip and Apple’s current A14 Bionic. While the figures look promising, it doesn’t exactly paint an accurate picture considering what the iPhone 13 will actually run on. Based on some benchmarks, the Apple A15’s graphics could run circles around the Exynos 2200, at least until it gets throttled.

According to a Korean forum post spotted by @FrontTron, the Apple A15 Bionic scored a solid 198 FPS in GFXBench’s Manhattan 3.1 benchmark test. That’s a big jump from the Apple A14, which couldn’t push past 120 FPS in the same test suite. That doesn’t bode well for the Exynos 2200, which only scored 170.7 FPS at the highest.

That said, things aren’t exactly that simple as far as performance goes. A second run of the test reveals that the Apple A15 was significantly throttled, perhaps for thermal management. The score goes down to around 140 to 150 FPS, which is still significantly higher than what the Apple A14 could do at its best.

Apple A15 GPU peak benchmark test

Manhattan 3.1: 198 FPS (July unit sample)

However, after second round of test, throttling kicks in and drops to 140~150FPS.

(1/2) Source: https://t.co/Sl1xfN5ktB — Tron ❂ (@FrontTron) September 6, 2021

Unfortunately for Samsung, those figures don’t bode well for its upcoming Exynos 2200. When throttled, the AMD-powered GPU barely got past 120 FPS, bringing it down to 2020 A14 Bionic levels. With or without throttling, these early benchmarks suggest that the Apple A15 will still come out at the top of graphics performance.

Exynos 2200 GPU (AMD mRDNA) Throttling Test (Result below are test figures after the 3rd round of graphics throttling test)

Manhattan 3.1: 127.5 FPS

Aztec Nomal: 90.7 FPS

Aztec High: 39.65 FPS

(1/2) Source:https://t.co/pnhD7N7leo — Tron ❂ (@FrontTron) September 5, 2021

Of course, these figures don’t paint a complete picture that will also take into account power efficiency, among other things. There might also be some concern about throttling if it kicks in too often too soon, especially after some gaming. Regardless, these numbers still look promising, and iPhone fans won’t have to worry that Samsung’s or Qualcomm’s next chips will outclass the iPhone 13 in that department.