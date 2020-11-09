iPhone 12 Studio lets you try out colors and MagSafe combinations

Gone are the days when Apple limited its official options to just two or three colors. This year, in fact, almost has an overwhelming number of choices offered to iPhone buyers. There are four base models to choose from, not counting their different configurations, and a variety of MagSafe cases and wallets to spruce up the iPhone. In order to minimize the time you have to spend online or in stores trying to figure out what combination will fit your style, Apple has launched a new mobile site that will let you mix and match all of those and even show off your masterpiece to the world.

This isn’t the first time Apple created an online tool to help customers decide what color combination they want for their next purchase. The Apple Watch Studio last year let people virtually try out different combinations of straps, something a bit more fitting for a stylish wearable. Now the iPhone 12 Studio is offering the same chance so you won’t have to imagine what particular color combinations will look like.

The website starts off by asking you to choose between one of the four iPhone 12 models. You can then pick one of the different colors available for each model, a color for a MagSafe case, and a color for a MagSafe wallet. The latter two are optional, of course, but what would be the point of not picking one using this tool.

One interesting aspect of this tool is that it lets you download the finished combination in a format that is perfect for sharing on social media. In fact, the resulting image includes the #iPhone12Studio hashtag, encouraging people to share their creations with the world.

Unlike the Apple Watch Studio counterpart, however, the site doesn’t take you to an Apple Store page with that particular combination set, probably since the iPhone 12 is still marked as being on pre-order. If you do want to try out the iPhone 12 Studio, you’ll have to do it on a mobile browser, where on an iPhone, iPad, or any other mobile device, or set your desktop browser’s user agent to a mobile version.