iPhone 12 Pro could slip even further according to new leak

That Apple’s 2020 iPhones won’t be coming on time like most iPhones before it is pretty much accepted fact by now. That the company will be adopting a staggered announcement and launch strategy, however, is definitely unusual and speaks of the unusual times we find ourselves in. While devices aren’t being pushed back to 2021, fortunately, some iPhones are coming later than usual, with the Pro models potentially launching in November at the earliest.

Apple’s own CFO already suggested that the iPhone 12 would be coming a few weeks later than usual, which would have put an October date on its announcement. That doesn’t even consider yet that the phones could launch days or even weeks after their announcement. Fortunately, buyers won’t have to wait long as they did with the iPhone X in 2017, at least not for the “base” iPhone 12 models.

According to Jon Prosser, Apple will be making staggered announcements in the next two months along with staggered shipping dates afterward. That starts off with the announcement of the Apple Watch Series 6 and new iPads, which will be done through a press release only, another unusual move for Apple. No mention was made of which iPads would be announced but chances are it would be a new 10.5-inch iPad as well as a new iPad Mini.

October 12 will see the announcement of the new iPhones but you’ll have to wait at least a week for the 5.4-inch iPhone 12 and 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Max models to ship. As for the 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro and 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max, the source only gives a general November date that could still slip further.

New, adjusted Apple dates! Apple Watch & iPad

– Via press release

– Week 37 w/c Sep 7 iPhone 12 event

– Week 42 w/c Oct 12 iPhone 12 devices

– Preorders week 42 w/c Oct 12

– Shipping week 43 w/c Oct 19 iPhone 12 Pro devices

– Preorder and shipping in Nov (no exact date yet) — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) August 12, 2020

This schedule is definitely a first for Apple and it will undoubtedly affect some of its earnings in the next two quarters. The slip from September to October alone could already impact not just Apple but also partners like Qualcomm, Foxconn, and more, but hopefully, they will all be able to recoup their losses by the last quarter of the year.