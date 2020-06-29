iPhone 12 leak points to souped up 4K shooting

With September quickly approaching, there’s been no lack of rumors centered on Apple’s new iPhone lineup. We’ve heard about everything from how many phones will be in the lineup to specs and pricing, but today, we’re learning some new stuff about the cameras on these phones. Specifically, we’re learning what these iPhone 12 cameras may be capable of, particularly in higher-end models.

Today’s information comes from the YouTube channel EverythingApplePro, which has published a new video that serves as a round up of recent leaks. In that video, EverythingApplePro cites Max Weinbach, who’s known for leaking information about upcoming phones on Twitter and for XDA Developers. Weinbach, along with one of his sources, dug into the camera app in iOS 14 to discover references to new shooting modes that will reportedly be present in the iPhone 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max.

Weinbach’s teardown revealed 4K video shooting modes at 120 frames per second and 240 frames per second. That’s a big discovery, because thus far, iPhones have been limited to shooting 4K at 60 fps – only the 1080p shooting mode has been able to reach 240 fps.

As EverythingApplePro notes in his video, souped up 4K shooting modes definitely aren’t out of the question for Apple’s higher-end iPhones because leaks have pointed to big camera upgrades and the new A14 Bionic CPU is expected to be capable of some heavy lifting when it comes to 4K video processing.

EverythingApplePro’s video covers more than just the cameras (for instance, he thinks that new iPhones will indeed ship with a charger in the box, breaking with a recent prediction from Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo), but those camera leaks are definitely among the biggest covered in the video. We’ve still got a couple of months until Apple’s iPhone 12 reveal, so we’ll see if any future leaks corroborate this one. Stay tuned.