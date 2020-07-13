iPhone 12 dummy models put a focus on size and design

It’s really just a matter of when they will actually be available in the market but Apple’s next iPhones are all but certain to appear in September. Almost everything about them has also been leaked though, curiously, everyone still seems to be unsure about how the cameras on their back will look. Almost all, however, seem to be in agreement about how the rest of the iPhone 12 series will look and feel and Mobile Fun is giving a hands-on review of dummies that are allegedly close to the real deal.

That the iPhone 12 will come in four models and three sizes is almost accepted fact by now. There’s the 5.4-inch iPhone 12 and 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Max on one side and the 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro and 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max on the other. Mobile Fun didn’t have an iPhone 12 Max dummy but as far as size and design go, it’s similar to the iPhone 12 Pro anyway.

Of course, screen sizes these days don’t really say much about actual sizes so putting comparing the iPhone 12 with the iPhone SE 2016 and iPhone SE 2020 shows how neatly it fits in between the two when it comes to size. The comparison with the iPhone SE models was intentional as it highlights just how close the iPhone 12 is to the cheaper 2016 model when it came to the flat edges. According to the accessory maker, the reason for the U-turn was because people found the flat edges easier and more comfortable to hold than the rounded ones.

Other than that, though, there aren’t any other huge changes to the iPhone 12’s design, including the still-present Lightning port. How the dual cameras on the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Max and the triple cameras on the two iPhone 12 Pro models are arranged is still the subject of much speculation.

Beyond the external appearances, the iPhone 12 will internally boast some of the biggest changes Apple has ever made to its smartphones, like the adoption of 5G technology. There’s also the Apple A14, the first consumer chip to use a 5nm process. If a new leak is also accurate, the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max will also break the memory barrier to offer 6GB of RAM inside.