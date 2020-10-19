iPhone 12 and 12 Pro display repair costs: There’s good news and bad

Apple has revealed pricing for out-of-warranty screen repairs for both the standard iPhone 12 and the iPhone 12 Pro, and it’s a mix of good news (or at least middling news) and bad. In the case of the standard iPhone 12, we’re seeing the price for a screen repair rise significantly over the iPhone 11, while iPhone 12 Pro pricing is staying the same as the screen repair cost for the iPhone 11 Pro.

Specifically, Apple’s support page about screen repair says that an out-of-warranty fix for a busted iPhone 12 screen will run you $279 – $80 more than the $199 Apple charged for the standard iPhone 11. This is likely down to the fact that the standard iPhone 12 uses an OLED display, whereas the iPhone 11 uses an LCD one. OLED, naturally, makes for a more expensive panel than LCD, thus the higher repair cost.

The cost to repair an iPhone 12 Pro is the same $279 as the iPhone 12, which is also the same price Apple charges for the iPhone 11 Pro. That isn’t exactly cheap by any stretch, but it’s nice to see that prices aren’t going up despite the fact that these new iPhones are protected by a “ceramic shield” for the first time.

Of course, these are out-of-warranty prices that assume you don’t have AppleCare+ coverage. With AppleCare+, the repair price drops to $29 regardless of the device. Of course, AppleCare+ has its own cost, whether you pay for two years of coverage up front or you decide to pay monthly, so that’s something one has to consider as well.

While out-of-warranty “other repair costs” have stayed at the same $549 price point for the iPhone 12 Pro, we’re seeing another jump for the standard iPhone 12, going from $399 for the iPhone 11 to $449 for the iPhone 12. Repair details for the iPhone 12 mini and the iPhone 12 Pro Max haven’t been published yet, but we’ll likely see those prices go live around the time both phones launch next month.