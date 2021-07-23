iPad mini rumors may have one key detail wrong: Analyst weighs in

Apple is expected to release an updated iPad mini tablet later this year, one that may feature a mini-LED display. The latter rumor is a contentious one, with multiple claims that are at odds with each other. Only a day after a leak claiming the new model will feature a mini-LED panel, an analyst is stating otherwise.

Yesterday, July 22, a report surfaced at DigiTimes that claimed the next iPad mini model will feature a mini-LED display, building upon rumors that Apple will reveal a sixth-generation iPad mini model this year. Such hopes may have been quickly dashed, however, at least when it comes to the display.

A day later, analyst Ross Young took to Twitter to directly counter the DigiTimes report, saying simply, “No miniLED iPad Mini this year. Digitimes (sic) story was not correct.” Young went on to clarify that his statement referred to an iPad mini model for 2021, noting that he confirmed the details with Apple’s “supposed miniLED supplier.”

No miniLED iPad Mini this year. Digitimes story was not correct. — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) July 23, 2021

The analyst likewise points out that mini-LED displays are reserved for Apple’s high-end products, of which the iPad mini doesn’t qualify. Though this miniature slate has managed to persist through five solid generations, it doesn’t offer the same features as its larger siblings.

The iPad mini — at least in its current 5th-generation iteration — features Touch ID as with the base $329 iPad. Rumors claim the alleged 6th-generation model will feature around the same 7.9-inch display as the current version, likely also retaining Apple Pencil support while adding more powerful hardware.