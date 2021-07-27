iPad mini 6 screen size to be larger with the same body size

The iPad mini’s design has remained virtually unchanged ever since it first launched in 2012. There have been a few tweaks here and there and very slight changes to its dimensions, but, overall, Apple’s smallest tablet is like a blast from the past. The next iPad mini, dubbed the iPad mini 6, might very well change all that, and a new leak gives a more specific screen size for what could be the more revolutionary iPad mini yet.

While all the iPads have already undergone significant design changes, the iPad mini remains a holdover, especially when it comes to the technologies on the front of the tablet. The 7.9-inch screen size has been there from the very beginning, and so has the home button. That might be finally be going away, along with the thick bezels that are completely dated by today’s standards.

According to display supply chain tipster Ross Young, the 2021 iPad mini will have a screen size of 8.3 inches. That slightly contradicts Ming-chi Kuo’s forecast of a screen between 8.5 and 9 inches. Either way, it’s still a major step up, considering it would be the first time that screen size has changed in almost a decade.

As we published earlier today, iPad mini 6 is 8.3". — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) July 26, 2021

Despite the larger screen size, the iPad mini 6 is still expected to keep the same overall dimensions or something close to it. It has been leaked repeatedly that the mini tablet will lose its home button and its bezels, allowing more room for the screen. It won’t be switching to Face ID, though, as the Touch ID button has just been relocated to the power button.

It’s interesting that Apple will still keep the iPad mini’s overall size despite the other significant changes in design. That size has indeed been one of the iPad mini’s strongest selling factors, especially among businesses that have invested in the tablet for PoS systems and other use cases. That said, they might have to invest in new accessories or enclosures, given the other expected changes for the iPad mini 6, including the switch to USB-C.