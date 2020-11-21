iPad and iPhone Xbox Series X controller support promised in future update

The latest and greatest iPhone and iPad models are capable of high-end mobile gameplay, but you probably don’t want to limit yourself to touchscreen controls. A number of third-party Bluetooth controllers with iOS and iPadOS support are available, but if you already own a gaming console, there’s a good chance you can use the console’s controller with Apple mobile devices. The Xbox Series X and Series S are currently an exception.

The newly released Xbox Series X and Series S consoles come with an updated controller, one that doesn’t currently work with Apple’s mobile devices. If you feel like whipping out your iPad to spend some time on your Minecraft world using a controller, you’ll need to use the Xbox Wireless Controller model 1708, the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2, or the Xbox Adaptive Controller.

Apple’s mobile devices also support the PlayStation 4’s DualShock 4 controller, plus there’s a large market of MFi Bluetooth controllers available — though some of them are less capable than others. The support document on Apple’s website that details how to pair a controller with its devices includes a new note:

Microsoft and Apple are working together to bring compatibility for the Xbox Series X controller to customers in a future update.

The document doesn’t state when Apple anticipates adding the support, but it seems likely that iPad and iPhone owners won’t have to wait too long for the update to arrive. Once the support is available, Xbox Series X and Series S console owners will be able to pair the controllers with Apple mobile devices using Bluetooth.