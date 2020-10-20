iOS 14.1 released, setting the stage for iPhone 12

Following the release of iOS 14 last month, Apple released iOS 14.1 today. This update sets the stage for iPhone 12’s impending arrival, in a manner of speaking, as its biggest addition is support for 10-bit HDR in both video playback and photo editing. You don’t need an iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro to take advantage of that feature either, as this support is going live on all iPhones dating back to the iPhone 8.

That’s the only new feature contained in iOS 14.1, as the rest of the update seems to be devoted to fixing bugs and issues. There are some big fixes listed among Apple’s patch notes – most notably, Apple has fixed an issue where “some widgets, folders, and icons were showing up in reduced size on the Home Screen.” Just as well, Apple has fixed a bug that removed some apps from folders as widgets were being dragged around, along with an issue that sometimes showed the incorrect alias in sent emails.

Other fixes on the docket include one for an Apple Music bug that sometimes prevented users from downloading songs or adding new songs to their libraries while viewing an album or playlist, which sounds like a particularly annoying bug to encounter. There was also a bug that sometimes stopped zeroes from appearing in the Calculator too, strangely enough. That bug has been quashed as well.

As with all iOS updates, Apple is sending this update out over the air, and you can check to see if it’s available to you by going into the Settings app, selecting “General,” and then going into the “Software Update” menu. If iOS 14.1 is available to you, it’ll show up there, but it might take some time before all users see the update, so keep that in mind.

This is shaping up to be a pretty big week for Apple – not only is it launching iOS 14.1 today, but it should also be delivering its first iPhone 12 and 12 Pro orders later this week. On top of that, it shouldn’t be long before we hear more about iOS 14.2, which is currently in beta testing, so stay tuned for that.