Internet down: Huge outage takes some major sites offline [Updated]

It’s not just you, it’s Steam, PlayStation, Disney, GoDaddy, Amazon, UPS, LastPass, and a whole bunch of other websites that are out-of-commission right this minute. One part of the problem appears to be an issue with the content distribution network (CDN) Akamai. Tracking for the service suggests that they’re experiencing an “emerging issue with the Edge DNS service.”

Major issues have occurred with this down-time, giving us a glimpse into the world of “what if” when it comes to our reliance on the internet at large. Take for example UPS, whose down time will result in users’ inability to check for tracking information on important deliveries.

The Delta webpage down-time means Delta flights cannot be checked from home or from smart devices with the internet. The same is true of British Airways. Capital One appears to be down at the moment, meaning users with money with the bank cannot check their balance or access documents until the outage is fixed.

Streaming services like HBO Max are down at the moment, forcing users to revert back to watching Blu-rays and, if all else fails, turning their television off for a bit of no-screen time.

If we take a peek at the Akamai Edge DNS site now, the company suggests that they are still experiencing an emerging issue. Global Traffic Management still seems to be operational, while Edge DNS has a “partial outage” notification at this time (11:38 PM Central Time, July 22, 2021.)

Other services that appear to be having issues, as noted by DownDetector reporting, include FedEx, The Home Depot, Fidelity (investments site), Southwest Airlines, Warframe (game), USAA, Discover (credit cards), US Bank, Newegg, Draft Kings, AT&T, Call of Duty (services, servers), Charles Schwab, Costco, Expedia, Credit Karma, PNC, Ally, Google, Microsoft, and many more. Have you noticed any other sites down today? Let us know!

Update: According to Akamai, all its services should be back online and functioning normally now. Let us know if you’re still seeing any issues in the comments.