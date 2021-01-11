Intel’s latest processors will usher in fast ultraportable gaming laptops

Intel has introduced its four new lines of processors designed for a variety of platforms and users, including for education, gaming, and business. The new lineup includes the 11th-Gen Intel Core vPro designed for business, N-series Pentium Silver and Celeron processors for education, and 11th-Gen Intel Core H-series mobile processors for gaming.

During its CES 2021 event today, Intel took the wraps off four new processor families and offered a preview of its next-gen ‘Alder Lake’ and ‘Rocket Lake’ desktop tech. For business platforms, the newly introduced 11th-gen Intel Core vPro boasts Hardware Shield security, 10nm SuperFin tech, an eight-fold increase in artificial intelligence performance, and up to 23-percent faster productivity with some apps.

The education sector, meanwhile, has been introduced to the new N-series Intel Pentium Silver and Celeron processors promising a balance between collaboration, performance, and media. Being based on the company’s 10nm architecture, Intel says these offerings bring up to 35-percent better performance when using apps and up to 78-percent when it comes to graphics.

For gaming platforms, meanwhile, the Intel 11th-Gen Intel Core H-series mobile processors promise thin gaming laptops designed for ‘enthusiast-level’ gamers. Leading this series is the Core i7 Special Edition 4-core processor offered in up to 5GHz Turbo; Intel says it designed these processors for ‘ultraportable gaming.’

Multiple models have been unveiled with these H35 processors, including ones from MSI, ASUS, Acer, and Vaio. According to Intel, another 40 or so ‘top manufacturing partners’ will be launching their own devices powered by these processors in the first half of this year.