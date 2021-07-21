Instagram debuts Sensitive Content Control

This week Facebook announced that it was launching a new Sensitive Content Control feature on Instagram. The new control allows users to decide how much sensitive content shows up in Explore. Facebook says it believes people should be able to shape Instagram into the experience they want.

The new feature comes on the heels of other tools such as those to give the ability to turn off comments or restrict someone from interacting with the user on Instagram. Community guidelines outline the types of content that can be posted on Instagram, with the point being to keep people safe according to the social network. Instagram also has rules about the types of content that can be shown in Explore, called Recommendation Guidelines. Sensitive content can be thought of as posts that don’t break the rules but could potentially upset some people.

Two types of content that Instagram specifically calls out include posts that could be sexually suggestive or violent. Sensitive Content Control gives users control over all types of sensitive content. Users can decide to leave things as they are or adjust the sensitive content control to see more or less of some types of content.

Instagram recognizes that different people have different preferences for what they see in Explore and the new control gives people more choice over things they see. Sensitive Content Control settings can be viewed in the user profile by tapping the Settings menu in the upper right corner, tapping Account, and then tapping Sensitive Content Control.

Users can change the setting at any time. However, the Allow option to see more sensitive content is unavailable to those under the age of 18. Instagram says it hopes the new option gives users more choice and additional ways to make the social network better for them.