Injustice 2, Torchlight 3 lead Xbox Game Pass new arrivals in January

Microsoft has detailed the first games that will be joining the Xbox Game Pass roster in 2021, and there are some big names in the lineup. In all, Microsoft today announced seven new games that will hit Game Pass in January, covering not only the PC and console versions of the service, but also Android game streaming. Of course, if history is any indication, Microsoft will likely announce more additions for the latter half of the month, but for now, the company is putting a spotlight on these seven games.

The new additions begin on January 7th with three games: eFootball PES 2021 Season Update (Android and console), Injustice 2 (Android, console, and PC), and The Little Acre (Android and console). On January 14th, those games will be joined by Neoverse (PC), Torchlight 3 (Android and console), What Remains of Edith Finch (PC), and YIIK: A Postmodern RPG (PC).

January’s additions cover a pretty wide range of genres, but two of the biggest newcomers to Game Pass are probably Injustice 2 and Torchlight 3. Injustice 2 is, of course, the follow up to NetherRealm and DC’s superhero fighting game Injustice: Gods Among Us, and it has plenty of familiar supes in its cast of characters, including Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Supergirl, and even the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (who were added in the game’s third Fighters Pack DLC).

It’s particularly interesting to see Torchlight 3 joining the Xbox Game Pass roster, simply because it hasn’t been out for very long. Torchlight 3 officially exited early access on Steam last year, and though the reception from fans has been a bit cool, it could still be worth checking out for fans of action RPGs.

Those are all the games we’re getting in this Xbox Game Pass drop, but as we said above, we’re expecting Microsoft to announce a new batch of games closer to the middle of the month. We’ll let you know if and when that happens, so stay tuned for more.