Indiana Jones is Lucasfilm Games’ first major release

Yesterday, Disney announced that it’s reviving the Lucasfilm Games brand. From here on out, LucasArts will be known as Lucasfilm Games (which is the name LucasArts originally launched with way back in the 1980s), and the company will be collaborating with “the finest studios across the industry,” according to Disney. Now we know who one of those collaborators is: Wolfenstein developer Machine Games, which is making a new Indiana Jones game.

Yes, while most people probably think of Star Wars when they hear a name like Lucasfilm Games, it seems that the first game on tap after the branding switch is a new Indiana Jones title. While there was no lack of Indiana Jones games in the past, things have been pretty quiet on that front in recent years.

A new Indiana Jones game with an original story is in development from our studio, @MachineGames, and will be executive produced by Todd Howard, in collaboration with @LucasfilmGames. It'll be some time before we have more to reveal, but we’re very excited to share today’s news! — Bethesda (@bethesda) January 12, 2021

Bethesda announced the new game today on Twitter, after sharing a very brief teaser for it. “A new Indiana Jones game with an original story is in development from our studio, @MachineGames, and will be executive produced by Todd Howard, in collaboration with @LucasfilmGames,” the tweet reads. “It’ll be some time before we have more to reveal, but we’re very excited to share today’s news!”

That’s all we’re getting for now, so those looking for information on what genre this Indiana Jones game will be or how it will play are going to have to sit tight. As we mentioned earlier, Machine Games is the studio behind the modern-day Wolfenstein games, so we know that studio has the know-how when it comes to making story-driven action games.

Indeed, Machine Games seems like a pretty good fit for Indiana Jones, but ultimately that depends on the type of game these studios are setting out to make. Hopefully it won’t be a super long time before we hear more about this game, but as Bethesda suggested in its announcement today, we should expect quite a wait before we get any notable details. Stay tuned.