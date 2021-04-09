Indiana Jones 5 release date set for 2022 with Phoebe Waller-Bridge

A new Indiana Jones movie is scheduled for July 29, 2022. Per the release on the subject, “A new Indiana Jones adventure begins July 29, 2022.” This new movie will feature Harrison Ford, the original Indiana Jones, as well as John Williams, the creator of the original score for the film series. This movie will ALSO feature Phoebe Waller-Bridge, writer, actress, and star of Fleabag.

You might also recognize Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s voice from the movie Solo: A Star Wars Story. She plays the part of the hot-headed droid and love interest of Lando Calrissian. That was also the first live action Star Wars movie to feature a Han Solo that wasn’t played by Harrison Ford.

The movie still known as Indiana Jones 5 – for lack of a more final title – was otherwise most recently scheduled for release July 9, 2021. This is just one of a bevy of rescheduled movies that were meant to be released inside the years 2020 or 2021 that’ve been moved thanks to the ongoing pandemic that is COVID-19.

The director of this movie is still reportedly James Mangold, otherwise known as the director of Logan. That’s the most epic and R-rated X-Men movie of all, focusing on the blood and guts that have always been missed from any story about Wolverine.

It’s likely this next movie will take place after the last, but before we get to modern times. Wouldn’t want to make Indiana Jones into an old man now, would we?

It’s unlikely that there will be any Crystal Skulls in this film. The character Mutt Williams will almost certainly NOT be making another appearance in this film franchise. You might want to keep your eyes peeled for other guest stars from past films, on the other hand. Multiple actors have suggested (over the past few years) that they’re either willing or hoping to reprise their roles for this franchise – now might be the time.