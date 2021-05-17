Incoming Hades PlayStation 4 port may have just been outed

By this point, Hades is a game that doesn’t need much introduction. First released on Steam in early access, the dungeon crawler roguelike had its version 1.0 release last year to critical and commercial acclaim. In the time since then, we’ve seen Hades come to Nintendo Switch and we’ve heard whispers of the gamer coming to other platforms – specifically the Xbox One. Now, it seems that Hades might be coming to PlayStation 4 as well.

As it turns out, Hades has been rated for PlayStation 4 by Korea’s Game Rating and Administration Committee. The rating was discovered over the weekend and published to ResetEra, and it’s probably our best indication yet that Hades might be coming to PlayStation consoles in the future.

Obviously, this rating isn’t concrete proof that Hades is coming to PlayStation 4, but it’s encouraging for anyone who might want to see Supergiant’s indie hit come to PlayStation consoles (as it would presumably be playable on PS5 as well). Interestingly, the listing from GRAC says that Take Two Interactive was the one who applied for this rating, which might suggest that Supergiant is looking for help publishing the game on other platforms.

Given the accolades Hades has received since release, it seems like a no-brainer to bring it other platforms. It’s worth pointing out that Supergiant does have a history with the Xbox and PlayStation brands as well. The company’s first game, Bastion, released on a bunch of different consoles including Xbox 360, Xbox One, PS3, and PS Vita. The company’s second game, Transistor, even launched on PlayStation 4 as it launched on PC.

So, the idea that Supergiant is plotting console releases for Hades is an easy one to believe, particularly with this listing with the Game Rating and Administration Committee out in the open. We’ll let you know if Supergiant confirms PlayStation and Xbox versions of Hades in the future, so stay tuned for more.