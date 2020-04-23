IMDb TV orders streaming reboot of TNT television drama Leverage

Rebooting older, moderately successful TV shows has become a trend among streaming services, particularly ones that are new or too small to compete with the biggest names in the industry. The latest service to announce such a reboot is IMDb TV, which will bring back the older TNT show Leverage about con artists who target wealthy criminals and other corrupt individuals.

At one point in time, reports were claiming that Amazon planned a free version of its Prime Video service that would use advertisements in the place of monthly subscriptions. What actually panned out was IMDb TV, a still relatively new streaming service that offers a selection of ad-supported content made available to stream for free.

In its own bid to draw in viewers, the service plans to reboot Leverage, according to a new report from Deadline. This is the first big original series deal to be penned by the company, one that will ‘reimagine’ the series with a total of 13 episodes planned for the first season.

The report claims that Noah Wyle will take the lead role in the reboot, though some cast from the original series will also return, including Christian Kane, Beth Riesgraf, Aldis Hodge, and Gina Bellman. Missing from the original cast will be Timothy Hutton, however.

Fans can expect the same general storyline in the reboot as they got in the original series. The report says IMDb TV’s version of the show will feature former crooks who target governments and corporations, specifically the shady things they do in secret. Once the reboot premieres, viewers will be able to watch it on desktop, mobile, and through Fire TV devices.