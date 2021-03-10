IMDb TV free streaming service arrives on more platforms, including PS4

Amazon’s free movie and television streaming service IMDb TV has launched on additional platforms, including select LG smart TVs, another TiVo streaming box, the PlayStation 4, and more. The expansion applies to users located in the United States, building upon the devices already supported.

IMDb TV is, like many other free ad-supported streaming platforms, a destination for watching older movies and TV shows, including a mixture of hits like Mad Men and classics like 3rd Rock from the Sun, as well as documentaries and even some newer blockbusters like Arrival.

You can stream the IMDb TV content online using desktop browsers, as well as through the IMDb mobile app. The service has also been available on Amazon’s Fire TV platform, which makes sense considering that IMDb is owned by Amazon. Now you can download the streaming app and watch it on select other devices, as well.

The expansion adds support for TiVo’s Stream 4K box, as well as LG smart TVs (2018 models and later), the NVIDIA Shield, and the aging PlayStation 4 console. This isn’t the first time we’ve seen Amazon expand availability to other platforms, however.

In the relatively recent past, IMDb TV launched on the Xbox One, as well as the newer Xbox Series X|S models, Sony’s smart TVs running Android, and Roku streaming devices. Likewise, you can cast content from the app to a Chromecast to watch the free shows and movies on any TV.