iHeartMedia plans podcast for 2020 celebrity commencement speeches

Audio company iHeartMedia is planning a special podcast for the 2020 graduation class, which will miss their graduations due to the coronavirus pandemic. This special will include recorded speeches from a large number of celebrities and notable figures, including Chelsea Handler, Eli Manning, Hilary Clinton, Jimmy Fallon, John Legend, and more.

Some in the graduating class of 2020 have expressed frustration that they’ll miss out on this life milestone, which typically involves various celebrities and other notable individuals holding commencement speeches at major institutions. That won’t be happening this year because of restrictions on large gatherings and the early termination of the school year in many places.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, audio company iHeartMedia plans to release a podcast special titled “Commencement: Speeches for the Class of 2020.” This audio production will contain commencement speeches from a large number of people, including former athletes, musical artists, television personalities, and politicians.

The speeches will be pre-recorded and will address the seniors who would otherwise be attending graduation ceremonies this spring. The company said in a statement that its special will offer inspiration, encouragement, and more for graduates.

iHeartPodcast President Conal Byrne said, “These are the speakers our graduates would have had at their real-world ceremonies if not for current circumstances, and we couldn’t be more excited to bring them together through this podcast.” Graduates will be able to stream the podcast special starting on May 15 through iHeartRadio and select other platforms.