If these leaked PS5 prices are true, are you buying?

Despite the fact that we’re quickly closing in on the holiday 2020 launch window for the PlayStation 5, Sony has yet to talk pricing for the console. Rumors reported that Sony was possibly waiting for Microsoft to make the first move, and last week, Microsoft did exactly that, announcing that the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S will cost $499 and $299, respectively. The ball is now in Sony’s court, and we’re hoping that the company finally confirms pricing in a PlayStation 5 showcase it’s hosting tomorrow.

Before that can happen though, pricing details have supposedly leaked from El Corte Inglés, a large retailer in Spain. As reported by GamesRadar, one image of pricing was published to Imgur while another image was published to Twitter by a user named AllGamesDelta. In both cases, the leaked pricing puts the standard PlayStation 5 at €499 while the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition is priced at €399.

#PS5 €399/€499 (El Corte Inglés ~ One of the biggest spanish retailers) pic.twitter.com/B6o3aJhAqG — AllGamesDelta (@AllGamesDelta_) September 13, 2020

Conversion rates aren’t the best way to determine pricing across different regions, but for the moment, it’s all we’ve got. That would put the mainline PlayStation 5 around $590 US and the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition around $470. If those European prices turn out to be true and the conversion rates are indeed a good indicator of US pricing in this case, it would mean the Xbox Series X/S would undercut both PlayStation 5 models by a significant amount.

Obviously, nothing is set in stone yet, and the only way we can be sure of pricing for the PlayStation 5 is when those prices are coming from Sony itself. It’s also somewhat difficult to believe that Sony would price the PlaYStation 5 at $600 when its announcement of a $600 price point for the PlayStation 3 is one of the most enduring memes in gaming history. It’s possible that Sony will price the PS5 at $499/€499, though that would understandably upset European consumers.

In the end, it goes without saying that you should take these leaked prices with a grain of salt, though it shouldn’t be too long before Sony gives us official pricing. We might know as soon as tomorrow, with many hoping that this PS5 showcase is where we’ll learn about pricing and release dates. Stay tuned, but in the meantime, let us know if you’d buy the PlayStation 5 at this price.