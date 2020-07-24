Hyundai outlines 2021 Sonata changes including sporty tires

Hyundai is announcing 2021 model year changes for its popular Sonata car. The 2021 Hyundai Sonata will go on sale in August and brings with it some interesting changes. One of those changes is the addition of 19-inch wheels with Pirelli P Zero tires. Those new wheels and tires are standard on the 2021 Sonata SEL Plus.

The tires measure 245/40 R19 and promise performance, responsive handling, and durability. They also promise traction in light snow. The Sonata SEL, SEL Plus, and Limited trims all gain Safe Exit Warning. That feature leverages the existing blight-spot radar sensors to warn the driver and passengers if oncoming traffic is detected when parallel parked.

The system provides an audible warning and a pop-up message in the cluster advising people to watch for traffic with the goal of preventing the back-seat passengers from stepping out into traffic. Hyundai also added a standard six-way adjustable power passenger seat to the Limited trim.

Buyers will get to choose from a pair of Smartstream engines in the 2021 Sonata, including a Smartstream 2.5-liter MPI/GDI or a 1.6-liter T-GDI turbo engine. Both engines use the same eight-speed automatic transmission. The 2.5 makes 191 hp and 181 pound-feet of torque while the 1.6 makes 180 hp and 195 pound-feet of torque.

Other interesting available features include the panoramic sunroof, electric parking brake, hands-free smart trunk, Qi wireless smartphone charging pads, standard Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Bluetooth, heated and ventilated front seats, and more. Another of the cool features is the Hyundai Digital Key. Using a smartphone app and a compatible smartphone, users can unlock the vehicle and start the engine. The feature means users don’t have to carry keys, and keys can be shared with friends and family when needed.