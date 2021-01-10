Hyundai adds another 471,000 SUVs to its latest recall

Hyundai has announced that it’s adding about 471,000 SUVs to a recall that was first issued in September. The recall is for an electrical short in a vehicle computer that could lead to a fire. The risk of fire is significant enough that Hyundai has warned owners of impacted vehicles to park their SUV outside until it can be repaired.

The extension of the recall covers certain model year 2016 through 2018 and additional 2020 and 2021 Hyundai Tucson SUVs. The computer in question handles antilock braking. The automaker says that the computer could malfunction internally and cause an electrical short that could lead to a fire. Owners of the Tucson SUVs covered in the year ranges for the recall fitted with Smart Cruise Control need not worry.

The recall doesn’t cover Tucson’s fitted with the Hyundai Smart Cruise Control feature. Hyundai confirmed the expanded recall on Friday as part of its continued investigation into the issue. The automaker has said it’s aware of a dozen fires, but no injuries related to the recall issue have been reported.

Owners of Hyundai vehicles who want to determine if their vehicle is part of the recall can check here. You will need to know your vehicle identification number, typically found on the doorframe or a small plaque on the dash. This isn’t the first major recall Hyundai has issued in recent months.

In December, the automaker issued a recall on three vehicle models with potential engine trouble that could lead to fires. That recall covered 130,000 vehicles in the United States and covered certain 2012 Santa Fe, 2015 and 2016 Veloster cars, and 2011 through 2013 Sonata Hybrid cars. That issue had to do with manufacturing defects that can cause worn connecting rod bearings leading to failed engines and potential fires.