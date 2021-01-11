HyperX Alloy Origins 60 delivers clicky compact keyboard for $100

The folks at HyperX revealed a new 60-percent mechanical gaming keyboard this week at CES 2021. This new keyboard is sleek, extremely colorful, and includes keycaps with symbols on more than one side. This HyperX Alloy Origins 60 model works its wonders with a function button.

This keyboard connects to your computer with a USB-C port and is the first official HyperX full-run 60-percent mechanical gaming keyboard from the company. This machine is able to store three profiles on its onboard memory via the HyperX Windows 10 app or straight from the keyboard.

The HyperX Windows 10 app allows the user to run through customizations for the keyboard for LED lights as well. You’ll be able to program lighting throughout the keyboard as well as set macro commands for keys with this app.

This device has HyperX Red linear mechanical switches and each key is tipped twice. With PBT double-shot treatment, each keycap is set to last for a far, far longer period of time without deterioration than a single-shot keycap would. That’s particularly important when you’re talking about a keycap that works with both printed and semitransparent elements for LED lighting – things could get weird!

The HyperX Alloy Origins 60 keyboard will have a release date of February 22, 2021. This keyboard will be made available for $99.99 MSRP, and you’ll likely find the device everywhere you’d normally buy your HyperX gaming supplies. Stick around for a whole lot more CES 2021 and a few more HyperX bits and pieces on the main news feed here on SlashGear this week!