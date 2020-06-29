Hyper Scape reportedly Ubisoft’s first foray into battle royale

Over the past several years, we’ve seen numerous game developers and publishers attempt to successfully enter the battle royale space. Few have succeeded in making a splash, but the ones that have – Fortnite, PUBG, and Apex Legends, specifically – have become immensely popular games. It looks like Ubisoft may soon try its hand at the battle royale genre, if a new leak today is to be believed.

According to esports consultant Rod Breslau, who first reported that Dr. Disrespect had been banned from Twitch last week, Ubisoft’s new battle royale game is called Hyper Scape and will be revealed later today. The game is being made by the team at Ubisoft Montreal, who typically handle the Rainbow 6 and Assassin’s Creed series.

Sources: today Ubisoft will tease a new game code-named "Prisma Dimensions", which is actually a new AAA multiplayer fast-paced FPS Battle Royale from Ubisoft Montreal (R6, AC) named Hyper Scape pic.twitter.com/2hza3P7rz1 — Rod "4475 SR & Immortal peak" Breslau (@Slasher) June 29, 2020

Breslau says that Hyper Scape will be a “fast-paced FPS Battle Royale,” that will be “set in a futuristic virtual world.” It seems that Ubisoft wants to get the hype train rolling quickly, as Breslau’s sources told him that Ubisoft will launch a closed beta for the game next week followed by an “open beta and full launch” on July 12th.

Just like EA and Respawn did with Apex Legends, Ubisoft will rely on streamers to jump start Hyper Scape‘s visibility. Breslau notes that the game is “being built with steamers in mind in a full partnership with Twitch with never seen levels of integration from a big game before.” Twitch chat will apparently be capable of influencing in-game events, which will undoubtedly lead to some salty streamers out there.

Those streamers, along with pro gamers and YouTubers, will reveal the first look at Hyper Scape gameplay later this week. As always, take these rumors with a grain of salt, because the only thing we have to go on at the moment is Breslau’s report. Still, if Hyper Scape is indeed a real game and Breslau’s report is accurate, then it shouldn’t be too much longer before we get official confirmation.