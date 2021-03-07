Humble snaps gorgeous image of distant galaxy NGC 2336

Since Hubble first went into operation, it has taken some of the most breathtaking images of the cosmos humanity has ever seen. The image seen below is one of its latest incredible photos, and this one is of a galaxy called NGC 2336. NASA describes the galaxy as “quintessential,” saying that it’s big, beautiful, and blue.

NGC 2336 is a barred spiral galaxy in shape and is massive at 200,000 light-years across. The distant galaxy is about 100 million light-years away from Earth in the northern constellation of Camelopardalis, which is also known as the giraffe. The beautiful galaxy’s spiral arms sparkle with young stars that are clearly visible via their blue light.

The color of the spiral galaxy changes as it reaches the inner core into a redder area with red color coming from older stars. NGC 2336 was first discovered in 1876 by a German astronomer called Wilhelm Tempel. He found the distant galaxy using an early 11-inch telescope.

Hubble’s view of the distant galaxy is infinitely more detailed than Tempel would have seen with his old telescope. Hubble boasts a main mirror that is 7.9-feet across, making it about ten times the size of the telescope Tempel used in his observations.

Another very important fact making Hubble so capable of imaging distant objects is that it orbits the Earth outside of the atmosphere, giving a much clearer view of the heavens. In 1987 NGC 2336 experienced a Type-Ia Supernova, which was the only observed supernova in the galaxy since it was discovered over 100 years before.

One of the most interesting aspects of the image is that the distant galaxy’s center looks like an eye. An even more powerful telescope will be put into orbit in the coming years called the James Webb Space Telescope.