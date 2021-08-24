Humble Games’ Xbox Game Pass day-one release list confirmed

We’re in the midst of the Xbox Showcase at Gamescom 2021, and as most of us probably expected, Xbox Game Pass is a big area of focus for Microsoft. Today, Microsoft revealed a new partnership with Humble Games, in which a number of titles published by the company will appear on Xbox Game Pass on day one.

Some of those games are either available on Xbox Game Pass already or dropping in the very near future, while others don’t have release dates yet. However, according to Microsoft, these games will be launching throughout the rest of this year “and beyond,” which suggests that this is a long-term partnership between the two companies.

In any case, Microsoft covered 10 different games in today’s announcement: Archvale, Bushiden, Chinatown Detective Agency, Dodgeball Academia, Flynn: Son of Crimson, Midnight Flight Express, Next Space Rebels, Signalis, Unpacking, and Unsighted. You can see a trailer featuring all 10 games embedded above.

Unfortunately for those of us who are ready to get down with some indie games, very few of these have concrete Xbox Game Pass release dates at the moment. In fact, only two of them do: Dodgeball Academia, which is available now on console, cloud, and PC; and Flynn: Son of Crimson, which will be available beginning September 15th.

We’ll have to wait for release date announcements for the other eight games, but regardless, this is a big win for Xbox Game Pass because usually, day-one releases are the domain of Microsoft’s first-party title. So, while we wait on Humble Games and Microsoft for release dates for the rest of these games, have a look at the trailer above and see if any of them strike your fancy.