Human Landing System National Team completes System Requirements Review

The Human Landing System National Team, led by Blue Origin and partners Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, and Draper, has completed the System Requirements Review (SRR). SRR is the first “gated milestone” for the program and marks successful baselining of the mission, space vehicles, and ground segment requirements. The design of the spacecraft and systems has proceeded to the NASA Certification Baseline Review. Lower-level element SRRs will follow in the preliminary design phase in the future.

The National Team has also been given 37 NASA design and construction standards to be used in building the integrated Human Landing System. In all, the National Team has 62 design and construction standards spread across the three partners. The construction standards comprise the integrated lander and will aid in the NASA Human Landing System program’s rapid progress.

The team also has hundreds of other performance standards and requirements that were agreed upon and closed for health and human performance. Blue Origin says that the completion of the review allows the National Team to move forward in designing the spacecraft and systems. Much of the design is evolving directly from existing systems such as Orion.

Blue Origin notes that the National Team has been working together on the journey to return Americans to the moon. The program is a highly complex undertaking that requires participants to pay attention to thousands of details and to think through contingencies. US Sen. Harrison Schmitt, who was the Apollo 17 Lunar Module Pilot and is a lunar scientist, said that he was impressed with the engineering operational sophistication shown in the Systems Requirements Review.

The National Team is developing the integrated landing system for the NASA Artemis Human Landing System Program. Blue Origin is the prime contractor and leads program management, systems engineering, safety and mission assurance, and mission engineering and operations. It is developing the Decent Element for the program. Lockheed Martin is developing the reusable Ascent Element vehicle and leads the crewed flight operations and training. Northrup Grumman is developing the Transfer Element vehicle that will deliver the landing system into a low lunar orbit for the final descent. Draper is leading the descent guidance and providing flight avionics.