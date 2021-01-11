Hulu student price dropped to $2 per month (with ads)

Hulu announced a “students” plan this week with an apparent “65% discount valid as long as you’re a college student.” This price would be for the “ad-supported plan” for approximately $1.99 USD per month, where it’d otherwise be $5.99 USD per month. Just so long as student enrollment status remains verified, the price shall remain, as verified by SheerID.

Hulu’s working with SheerID to make this student pricing system a reality. Students must be enrolled at a U.S. Title IV accredited college or university, and they must meet verification qualifications. After student enrollment ends, the user will be moved back to the $5.99 per month price, “or then-current, regular price.”

It was also noted by Hulu that enrollment information must be shared with SheerID for verification purposes. This includes first name, last name, college/university name, and date of birth). There’ll be an automatic re-verification performed annually – that means they’ll re-check your student status once each year.

This offer will not be combinable with any other sort of “free” trial of Hulu or any other sort of promotion. Users will find that Hulu retains the right to determine eligibility at any time, and the company reserves said right “in its sole discretion.”

If a student changes plans at any point after first redemption, it may result in “forfeiture of discount pricing.” So don’t go getting the deal then paying for a month of premium then expect to get to go back to the $2 per month plan – it probably wont work! Also note: If you’ve already got a free or discounted Hulu offer going on, you might need to cancel that offer before you start another – and that might be too big a mess to mix with. It all depends on if you’ve got a hankering for a few extra dollars each month, perfect for that one extra sandwich on a Saturday afternoon.