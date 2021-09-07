Hulu price increase arrives in October: All the details

Hulu has sent out an email alerting its subscribers to an upcoming price increase, giving them a chance to decide whether they want to renew their plan next month or cancel before the higher rate takes effect. According to the company, consumers will pay a dollar more per month for the cheaper plan with ads, as well as for the more expensive plan that doesn’t include ads.

Hulu will increase its price by one dollar starting on October 8, the company has revealed. This will push the basic plan’s price to $6.99/month, one dollar less than Disney Plus’s newly increased monthly rate. The ad-free premium plan, meanwhile, will also increase by one dollar to $12.99/month.

Hulu is one of the streaming services offered in the Disney+ bundle, which also includes ESPN+ for sports fans. The monthly rate increase isn’t a surprise — Hulu’s Live TV offering saw a price increase around the start of the year of $10, pushing it to a starting price of $65/month.

Assuming you’re a bundled user, you won’t experience a price increase — the Disney+/Hulu/ESPN+ combo will remain priced at $13.99/month, which becomes more appealing with the latest price increase. You’d pay the same amount as the bundle if you signed up for Hulu’s basic plan and Disney+ individually.

As always, Hulu subscribers are able to pause or cancel their memberships if they’re not interested in paying the higher rate. The increased subscription fee will automatically be added to subscribers’ accounts starting on October 8, so if you’re not concerned about saving the dollar, you don’t need to do anything.