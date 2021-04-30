Hulu Live TV adds 14 ViacomCBS channels, but some cost extra

If you remember back in early January, Hulu announced a big deal with ViacomCBS that would bring 14 of its networks to the streaming service’s live television plan. Now, months later, those channels are finally available to subscribers, offering the opportunity to watch Comedy Central, Nickelodeon, and other popular networks.

As originally announced, a total of 14 ViacomCBS channels are now available to people who have signed up for Hulu’s Live TV offering — though you’ll need to pay extra for the platforms’ Entertainment package to get access to all of the networks.

Assuming you have both Hulu Live TV plus its Entertainment package at another $7.99/month, you’ll get access to Paramount Network, TV Land, Nickelodeon and Nick Jr, Comedy Central, BET, MTV, VH1, CMT, BETher, NickToons, TeenNick, MTV Classic, and MTV 2.

The last four networks on that list are all locked behind the Entertainment package paywall, however, so you’ll find yourself with only the first nine on the list if you’re not willing to sign up for the extras package.

The Hulu Live TV subscription remains at the same $64.99/month price. It’s unclear whether this new addition will result in a future price increase or if moving some of the channels behind the paid Entertainment package was a way to avoid raising the base streaming plan rate.