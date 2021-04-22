Hulu is getting NFL RedZone and NFL Network channels, but it’ll cost you

Football fans will have a new option for streaming their favorite NFL games this upcoming season. The National Football League has announced that its NFL RedZone and NFL Network are heading to Hulu’s Live TV offering, though only one will be included as part of the base channel package. Both networks will arrive on the streaming service starting August 1 just ahead of the NFL 2021 season.

The NFL announced its new carriage deal with Hulu today, stating that this multi-year arrangement will bring NFL Network to Hulu’s base Live TV channel lineup, while the NFL RedZone network will require an additional payment on top of your usual monthly fee.

Hulu’s Live TV plan includes both the live-streaming channels and the on-demand content; the plan’s base cost sits at $64.99/month while add-ons are extra. The service’s Live TV add-on options include things like Entertainment, Espanol, Starz, Showtime, HBO Max, and Showtime. Users also have the option of adding on ‘enhanced’ cloud DVR and unlimited screen streaming.

It’s unclear at this time how the RedZone add-on will work — whether it’ll be bundled in a wider sports add-on package or be offered as a standalone addition. Both networks will be accessible on Hulu Live TV starting by August 1.

Hulu isn’t the only streaming service that offers access to NFL content, of course. In addition to the big streaming deal with Amazon, football fans can also watch various NFL offerings on streaming services like Sling TV, YouTube TV, and fuboTV. Likewise, the networks remain available through traditional pay-TV services.