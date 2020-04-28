Hulu is down, it’s not just your iPhone

Hulu users reported issues with the streaming video service starting early this morning in the United States and in some regions abroad. Starting at around 4AM Central Time, reports began to appear on social networks and on systems like DownDetector. Reports began to ramp up significantly at around 7AM Central Time, and persisted for at least a couple of hours after that peak.

It appeared at around 10AM Central Time that the majority of reported issues with Hulu were with the video streaming service itself, rather than log-in or website access. This polling result (by DownDetector) is relatively unscientific and could be the result of a default choice for users that’ve remained logged-in from previous sessions with Hulu.

According to many Reddit users, issues may stem from the iOS collection of Hulu apps. Users in web browsers on desktop machines and users with Samsung (smart TV) or Android TV apps seem to be able to access Hulu with relative ease. Users on iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, and Apple TV have reported issues with the Hulu app this morning.

Users have reported no issues with the Hulu app or streaming access on Xfinity boxes, Roku, and Nintendo Switch, as well. Gaming systems Xbox One and PlayStation 4 seem to be running Hulu without issue right this minute, too.

If you’re an iOS-exclusive sort of Hulu viewer, you might want to take this opportunity to call in to Hulu support. According to some Reddit users, support calls at this time aren’t necessarily resulting in fixes, but are – potentially – resulting in “free time added to subscriptions.” No guarantees here, but you never know!

Take a peek at the Hulu-related timeline below and let us know if you’re able to access the Hulu app and/or service in the near future on an iOS device. This issue will likely be fixed by the next app update for iOS devices – Apple TV, iPhone, iPad, iPod touch notwithstanding.