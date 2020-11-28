Hulu has a crazy Black Friday 2020 deal for new subscribers

Hulu, one of the cheapest streaming services on the market, has launched a new Black Friday deal for people who have never subscribed to the service. New customers are offered a year of service on the platform at a highly discounted rate (though it only covers the ad-supported plan), effectively making it the cheapest paid on-demand video subscription option right now for eligible customers.

Black Friday is typically associated with purchasing physical items — discounted appliances, TVs, and that sort of thing. However, the sales also extend to many digital goods, including video game discounts through console stores and streaming promo codes. Nintendo and Sony are among the companies offered big game discounts, for example.

Some video streaming services, such as Netflix, do not offer any sort of Black Friday deal. Hulu is an exception, however, and it has announced a special promotion for new customers (and certain existing customers): the ad-supported plan can be had for $1.99/month for the first 12 months.

Because this is the ad-supported plan, you will, of course, see commercial breaks during the content you stream. The promotion remains notable regardless, however, as this plan typically costs $5.99/month, making the discounted rate less than half of what you’d otherwise pay.

The promotion is available until 11:59PST on November 30, after which point the price will switch back to its usual rate. In an addition to new customers, Hulu notes that some eligible returning customers can also get in on this promotion — to qualify, you mustn’t have had a Hulu subscription for the last three months at least.