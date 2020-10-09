Huge iPhone 12 leak details prices, cameras, colors and release date surprise

A huge iPhone 12 leak could have spoiled just about all of Apple’s surprises for its October 13 event, with full pricing, colors, accessories and more for the new range detailed. If authentic, the “Hi, Speed” event being live-streamed next Tuesday will also bring a shake-up to what you get in the iPhone box.

Rumors around the iPhone 12 line-up – as Apple’s next-generation 2020 iPhones are widely expected to be branded – have been circulating for months now. It’s likely to be a big year for the Cupertino firm, with the addition of 5G networking in its smartphones for the first time.

A four-strong 2020 iPhone 12 range has been tipped, with three screen sizes. As usual, the differentiating features will primarily revolve around camera technology, though there’s been controversy over whether each will get mmWave 5G, which is faster but more expensive than the more affordable Sub-6 GHz version. In a post on Weibo, serial leaker Kang – who, 9to5Mac points out, has a pretty sterling track record – spilled more details.

iPhone 12 mini starts things off at $699

The smallest and most affordable of the four new models, the iPhone 12 mini will be priced from $699, Kang says. It’ll be offered in 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB capacities, with white, black, blue, red, and green color options. A 5.4-inch display will be on one side, and a dual camera system offering wide and ultra-wide sensors on the reverse.

Interestingly, the leaks suggest that mmWave 5G will indeed be supported on the iPhone 12, but only in the US. That would arguably make sense, as it has been US carriers like Verizon that have carried the torch for mmWave networks. A “Smart Data” mode is said to balance 4G and 5G bandwidth per app requirements, only switching to power-hungry 5G when absolutely necessary.

iPhone 12 takes on the mainstream

Next up is the iPhone 12, which is expected to have a 6.1-inch display. That will come in the same color finishes and storage options as the iPhone 12 mini, it’s said, but start at $799, a $100 premium.

The back will have the same two cameras – wide angle and ultra-wide angle – but there’ll also be Dolby Vision video recording, it’s suggested. According to Kang, like the rest of the iPhone 12 range, there’ll be no EarPods nor charging bricks, in the box, with Apple expecting buyers to supply their own headphones and charger.

iPhone 12 Pro adds a third camera

The first big shift of the 2020 iPhone line-up, the iPhone 12 Pro follows last year’s iPhone 11 Pro but borrows tech from the iPad Pro too. It’ll have a 6.1-inch display like the iPhone 12, but be offered in gold, silver, blue, and graphite color options. Storage will include 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB configurations, starting at $999.

More important, it’ll have three cameras on the rear. There’ll be a wide angle, an ultra-wide angle, and a 52mm focal length telephoto capable of 4x optical zoom. In contrast, the current iPhone 11 Pro tops out at 2x optical zoom. There’ll also be the LiDAR depth sensor, and the phone will use a new 7P lens for the wide angle. Like the iPhone 12, it’ll offer Dolby Vision video recording.

iPhone 12 Pro Max is the 2020 flagship

Biggest, and most expensive, the iPhone 12 Pro Max should have a 6.7-inch display and start at $1,099. It’ll be offered in the same colors and storage options as the iPhone 12 Pro, and have three cameras plus LiDAR on the back. However some of those cameras will be slightly different.

The telephoto sensor will use a 65mm focal length, it’s suggested. That will add up to a 5x optical zoom, the biggest we’ve ever seen on an iPhone. The iPhone 12 Pro Max will also have a 47-percent larger sensor, it’s suggested, using 1.7um pixels.

A staggered iPhone 12 release schedule

Although all four new iPhone 12 models will share the stage next week, they won’t arrive in stores at the same time, it’s suggested. The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro will drop first, with preorders expected to begin on October 16th or 17th, and availability from October 23rd or 24th.

However the iPhone 12 mini will follow on in November. Its preorders will start from November 6th or 7th, Kang suggests, and then availability a week later, on November 13th or 14th.

If you want the iPhone 12 Pro Max, meanwhile, you’ll have to wait even longer. That will go up for preorder on November 13th or 14th, it’s claimed, and then be available from November 20th or 21st. We’ll find out for sure on Tuesday, October 13, with Apple’s event kicking off at 10am PT.